MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is a heat advisory in place for portions of the viewing area including Marion, Horry, Dillon, Scotland, and Robeson counties as the heat index will teeter around 105 degrees. Heat indices are forecast to be a touch lower than yesterday in some cities but still in the triple digits.

High temperatures will be near 90 degrees at the coast and mid-90s inland. Once again, there are scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect similar timing to yesterday. Once the sea breeze moves inland, that’s when thunderstorm activity will kick off. Inland should be getting some showers and storms today as well, but it will not be a washout.

The first part of your Fourth of July will be hot and partly sunny, but watch the sky during the afternoon. It won’t be a total loss, but there is still plenty of time to enjoy the beach and pool. Looks like most of the area is dry by 9 p.m. or so, which is prime firework time.

Lows tonight will be in the mid-70s. Tomorrow will be a touch cooler with inland in the lower-90s instead of the mid-90s. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s at the coast.

A stalled out front to the west will continue to keep humidity and instability in the area, so each afternoon will likely be seeing popup showers and storms. There will be more coverage tomorrow and Thursday and then only isolated rain chances on Friday.