Hot, humid and mostly dry pattern continues

Hot and humid again today with very limited storm chances. Once again we’ll see temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, low to mid 90s inland. Humidity is slightly higher today, making it feel more like 99° to 105°. Storm chances will be limited for the rest of the week with isolated to scattered storm chances remaining west of I-95.

A cold front will move in over the weekend and stall into next week. Most will remain dry for Saturday but storm chances increase for Sunday and the first half of next week. We’ll cool slightly for Sunday but higher storm chances for the first half of next week will keep highs in the 80s.

With our eyes on the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Fred is still racing its way to the WNW at 16mph. It is still too early to tell of any direct impacts to the Carolinas, but Southern Florida at the very least looks likely to be impacted by this weekend after Fred hits Hispaniola today.

More on Tropical Storm Fred here: https://www.wbtw.com/weather-news/hurricanecenter/

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 92-94 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows: 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 92-94 inland, 86-88 beaches.