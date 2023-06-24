MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some patchy fog west of I-95 this morning, but that will clear up soon as temperatures rise. Expect much more sunshine today and warmer temperatures. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s. However, the humidity is very high today which means there is a heat index to consider. The heat index is sometimes referred to as the “feel-like temperature,” which for today will be near 90 degrees at the coast and low-90s inland.

A passing shower or storm is still possible, especially in the late afternoon and early evening. Conditions for tonight will be muggy, mild, and calm. Low temperatures will be near 70 inland and low-70s at the coast.

For Sunday, expect hotter temperatures and persistent humidity. The feel-like temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-90s inland and the low-90s at the coast and the air temperatures will range from the low-90s inland and upper-80s at the coast.

Tomorrow will still be mostly dry with slight rain chances, but higher rain chances Monday night into Tuesday as a cold front moves through.