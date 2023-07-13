Hot, humid weather with the chance for thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will remain offshore through the weekend, keeping our weather hot and humid. Skies will be partly sunny tomorrow through the weekend with scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s, which is a little bit above normal for this time of year. This typical summertime weather will continue into next week. It may get a little hotter by the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.