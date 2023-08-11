Hot, humid weather will build in for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. This unsettled weather will move away tonight, and slightly drier air will move in tomorrow. We will see more sunshine than we did today, and that will heat us into the mid 90s away from the coast. The hot weather will continue Sunday, but there will be a chance for a thunderstorm late in the day. Heat index values this weekend will be over 100. The hot, humid weather will continue to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures in the 90s with scattered thunderstorms. The chance for storms will be higher on Tuesday with a cold front moving through. It will not be as hot for the second half of the weekend with highs near 90.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.