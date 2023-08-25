Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High pressure will control our weather on Saturday, bringing partly sunny skies and hot, humid weather. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorms with highs in the 90s. A cold front will push into the Carolinas on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms. It will still be hot, but temperatures will be a little less hot than Saturday. The front will linger in the area through much of next week, keeping the chance for thunderstorms going each day. It will also continue to knock down the heat, with high temperatures in the 80s for much of the week. Tropical moisture may enhance the rain by the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.