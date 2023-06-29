Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s. A typical summertime weather pattern will settle into the Carolinas for the next week, bring hot, humid weather and the chance for a thunderstorm each day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s inland, and low 90s along the coast. The hottest days will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, when heat index values may top 105, prompting heat advisories. Temperatures may return to normal by the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.