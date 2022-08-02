Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, bringing plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures. Rain chances will stay low through Friday. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Hot and humid tomorrow with a stray thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. The sea breeze will be a little stronger Thursday and Friday, keeping temperatures in the 80s along the coast, but it will still heat into the mid 90s inland. High pressure will weaken for the weekend, and there will be a better chance for scattered thunderstorms. Also, it will not be as hot with highs in the 80s to near 90. It will heat back up next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.