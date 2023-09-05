Hot, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with clear skies. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for overnight lows. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, bringing sunshine and afternoon temperatures into the 90s. A cold front will move into the area and stall on Friday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will cool us down a bit with highs in the 80s to near 90. This front will stay stalled in the area through the weekend, bringing scattered thunderstorms and temperatures near normal in the 80s. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.