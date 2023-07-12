Our weather will heat up with a chance for thunderstorms for the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. The area of high pressure that has brought the sunny, dry weather the past two days will move offshore tomorrow. This will increase the humidity enough to bring a chance for late day thunderstorms. Tomorrow will be hot and humid with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. This hot, humid weather with a chance for thunderstorms will continue through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s with heat index values over 100.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray shower. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.