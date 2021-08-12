Hot, humid weather to end the week

Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure offshore will control our weather through Saturday with plenty of sunshine, and hot, humid weather. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near 100. Most places will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a thunderstorm on Saturday. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, and will stay in the area into next week. This front, combined with an increase in tropical moisture will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday. High pressure could strengthen by the middle of next week, bringing back more sunshine.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.