MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It will be a mild morning with temperatures beginning in the mid-60s. Temperatures will hit the 70s by mid-morning and 80s by lunchtime. An isolated shower will be possible this morning, but most of the rain holds off until after lunch. High temperatures will be in the upper-80s in the Pee Dee and near 80 at the coast.

A sea breeze will develop at the coast and that will lower temperatures at the beaches later in the day. There will be some scattered showers and storms in the mid-afternoon and it will continue through the evening commute. Dry tonight.

Temperatures overnight will be similar to this morning’s with the mid to upper-60s in the forecast. Tuesday is going to be the hottest day of the seven-day forecast. Record-high temperatures are not at risk. Some forecast models are projected 94 degrees in Florence on Tuesday. Currently, the forecast is 90 degrees inland and the beaches will be in the mid-80s. Dewpoints will be in the 60s, so there is a heat index to consider. The Pee Dee will feel like the mid-90s and the coast will feel like the upper-80s. Use caution when outdoors for prolonged periods of time. Always stay hydrated.

Tuesday will also have scattered showers and storms in the afternoon as a cold front drops down from the north. This will lead to a much cooler Wednesday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, but current the future-cast is more impressive for today than Tuesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be below average in the mid to upper-70s.