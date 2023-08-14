Hot, humid weather will continue tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Tomorrow will be another scorcher with high temperatures back into the low to mid 90s and heat index values over 100. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms late in the day tomorrow ahead of a cold front. That front will move through the area on Wednesday, keeping the chance for storms going, and cooling it down a little. High temperatures will stay in the 80s on Wednesday. The weather will dry out toward the end of the week, and it will heat back up. By the weekend, high temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s with heat index values back over 100.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 78 inland, 80 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.