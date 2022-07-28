The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and muggy tonight. High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow, bringing another hot and humid day. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values over 105. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow, but most places will stay dry. It will stay hot and humid through the weekend, but not as hot as it has been. High pressure will weaken over the weekend, and a cold front will get close to the area. This will bring a better chance for thunderstorms, and will knock high temperatures into the low to mid 90s for the weekend. This typically hot and humid weather will continue to start next week with scattered thunderstorms each day. High pressure will strengthen toward mid week with lower rain chances and higher temperatures.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 94 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.