Hot, humid weather will continue this week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. Hot and humid weather tomorrow and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to even upper 90s away from the coast. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm either day, but most places will stay dry. High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week, and it will likely stay dry Thursday and Friday. While it will stay hot, a stronger sea breeze will keep highs in the 80s along the coast. High pressure will weaken over the weekend, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will not be as hot over the weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.