Hot weather will continue away from the coast through Friday. Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will continue to control our weather tomorrow into Friday. This will heat it up once again with high temperatures in the mid 90s tomorrow and upper 90s on Friday. The exception will be along the Grand Strand, where a sea breeze will keep the heat at bay. A cold front will move through Friday with scattered thunderstorms late in the day and at night. Cooler and drier weather will move in for the weekend. By Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 80s with night time lows in the 60s. High pressure will build back in next week, and the heat will return. Temperatures will be getting close to triple digits again by Wednesday.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 98 inland, 90 beaches.