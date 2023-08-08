Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm. A few showers are possible after midnight. Rain free weather will continue tomorrow, and temperatures will warm back into the 90s. A weak front will approach Thursday, and move into the area on Friday. This will bring back the chance for thunderstorms, especially on Friday. It will stay hot and humid through the weekend. Another weak front will approach Sunday and move into the area on Monday. This will keep the chance for storms going with a higher chance for storms on Monday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.