It will be hot again tomorrow before we cool down on Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will bring another sunny, hot and humid day tomorrow with high temperatures in the 90s and heat index values over 100. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. The chance for rain with this front is low, but it will not be as hot on Wednesday with highs in the 80s to near 90. This cooler weather will continue Thursday before the heat returns on Friday and Saturday. A cold front over the weekend will bring a chance for thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures will drop back into the 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and not as hot. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.