MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The heat continues across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We are in the midst of above normal temperatures, and it looks like they will be sticking around most of the week.

Strong high pressure will be present across the area, that will allow us to have limited shower and storm chances through the mid week time frame. It is building the heat and the humidity over the area, day by day. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will approach the mid 90s in the Pee Dee. Along the Grand Strand, even with the sea breeze, temperatures will top out in the low 90s. Heat index values along the Grand Strand will reach the triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday. Falling just short on Thursday and Friday. Heat index values in the Pee Dee, should remain just under the triple digits. I wouldn’t be shocked though, if a few locations did reach the triple digits on Wednesday.

High pressure looks to break down over the weekend, as a front will move into the area. This will allow for rain chances to increase starting Friday, but near 30-40% on Saturday and Sunday. So right now it looks just to be those daily scattered thunderstorms possible. It does look like after the weekend, we will see temperatures cool, slightly as our highs will be near normal, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics remain active. One tropical wave has a 90% chance of development over the next 2 days, 100% chance of development in the next week. This will likely become Lee. Computer models show this storm moving through the Atlantic and near the Islands by the weekend into early next week. Right now there is no threat to the Carolinas. We will continue to watch any trends that develop, and keep you up to date. One other system moving off Africa has a 50% chance of development over the next week.