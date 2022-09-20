Hot weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, bringing clear skies and above normal temperatures. Skies will be clear tonight and low temperatures will drop into the 60s to near 70. More sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 90s away from the coast. The hot weather will continue Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. It will be sunny for much of the day Thursday with clouds moving in late in the day. A cold front will move through Thursday night with a few showers, then much cooler weather will move in. High temperatures on Friday will stay in the 70s, even with sunshine all day long. Temperatures will cool into the 50s Friday night, and it will stay cool on Saturday. It will be a little warmer on Sunday ahead of another cold front that will bring a chance for showers on Monday.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.