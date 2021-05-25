Hot weather through Friday

Hot, humid weather will continue through the end of the week. The weak cold front that pushed in last night and knocked temperatures down a couple of degrees today will dissipate tonight, allowing us to heat back up tomorrow. High pressure will keep it hot and dry through Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s away from the coast. A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms, and a nice cool down for Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures will be back in the 80s Saturday through Monday. There will be a small chance for a lingering shower on Sunday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.