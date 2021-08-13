Hot weather to start the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High pressure will keep the sunshine around through tomorrow, and we will warm back into the 90s. Heat index values tomorrow will be back near 100. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday and stall in the area into next week. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, and keep our high temperatures in the 80s. Tropical moisture will enhance our rain chances Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will build back in by the end of the week, bringing more sunshine and heating it up.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.