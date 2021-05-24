Hot weather will continue this week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) -- The Craven County Sheriff's Office has charged two Camp Lejeune Marines after they were involved in a hit-and-run incident Friday night where two people camping in the Croatan National Forest were injured.

Maj. David McFadyen said Alfredo Junior Morales and passenger Johnathon Chicas, both stationed at Camp Lejeune, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries. Both are currently being held in the Craven County Detention Center under secured bonds.