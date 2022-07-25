Temperatures will be heating up this week as rain chances remain low. High temperatures today will be pretty close to what was observed yesterday, but likely a couple of degrees warmer. Triple-digit heat indices will be seen inland once again and that will be the main headline for most of the week. Typical July day today where most of the day is sunny, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will fire up in the mid-afternoon. This will be the case on Tuesday as well.

Conditions will be heating up Tuesday-Friday and it is likely there will be consecutive days where heat alerts of some form are issued by the National Weather Service. Dewpoints will continue to be running in the 70s and that will make the heat index well over 100 degrees for a large majority of the week.

Later in the week, a cold front will approach the Carolinas. Scattered rain chances return Friday and Saturday and temperatures will return to July normals for the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated pm storms possible. Highs 91-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scattered inland storms possible. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-89 beaches.