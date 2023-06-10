MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Normal temperatures at the coast tonight with the upper-60s in the forecast. The Pee Dee will be cool for this time of year with the low-60s expected. Likely patchy fog inland tomorrow as well.

A nice start to the day on Sunday. Temperatures will be climbing quickly. Highs will be near 90 degrees inland and in the low-80s at the coast. It will feel hotter as well as the humidity will be much higher at the coast. Make sure to stay hydrated. During the evening, some scattered storms will move into the area from the west. Currently, the Grand Strand looks to be relatively spared which is great news for CCMF.

Monday has a better rain chance during the midafternoon as a cold front approaches the area. Highs on Monday are in the mid to upper-80s with high humidity,

Lower humidity on Tuesday due to the cold front’s passage.