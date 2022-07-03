Happy Sunday, my friends! Get ready for a hot and humid second half of your weekend.

Sunday will come along with a good deal of sun for the region, especially earlier on. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid-90s, but feel-like temps will be in the lower 100s. Please stay cool out there.

From the 4th of July into the middle of the upcoming week, our muggy summer pattern will still not let go. Partly sunny skies will try to hold steady, but isolated thunderstorms remain possible each day, which is also the case for us later today, as well. Have fun, but eyes on the sky. You know the drill!

TODAY: Good deal of sun with later isolated storms. Highs in the upper-80s to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with a lingering storm. Lows mostly in the lower 70s.

4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny with isolated storms around. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.