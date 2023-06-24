MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Low temperatures tonight will be near 70 inland and low-70s at the coast. A couple of passing showers are possible, but overall a mostly calm night.

For Sunday, expect hotter temperatures and persistent humidity. The feel-like temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid-90s inland and the low-90s at the coast and the air temperatures will range from the low-90s inland and upper-80s at the coast.

Tomorrow will still be mostly dry with slight rain chances. On Monday, a cold front will enter the Carolinas and that is going to spark a couple of scattered showers and storms as it moves through. This will be the case on Tuesday as well before things dry out by midweek.