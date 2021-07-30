Hottest day of the summer expected with heat index up to 108 degrees, Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for today, and it will be hot…likely the hottest day we have seen so far this summer. High temperatures will make it into the 90s, with some inland locations close to 100. A heat advisory will be in effect from 11am until 7pm for a possible heat index up to 108. A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the day.

A cold front will move in tonight and Saturday with a few thunderstorms. It will still be hot on Saturday, but not as hot as Friday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 90s. The front will stall in the area through Sunday with scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures on Sunday will remain in the low to mid 90s.

Another cold front will move in Monday and stall through much of next week. This will bring a high chance for thunderstorms next week, and high temperatures in the 80s.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray late day thunderstorm. Highs 98-99 inland, 92-94 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 90-96.