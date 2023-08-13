Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) — Today looks to be the hottest day of the year. It starts early this morning. Temperatures along the Grand Strand have yet to fall below 82. So hot and steamy weather across the Grand Strand. This is well above average. Lots of sunshine today will allow temperatures to climb into the low 90s along the coastal areas. Mid to upper 90s across the Pee Dee. Heat index values today will be well above 100. So a heat advisory has been issued for the entire views area, from Cheraw, to Lumberton, to Myrtle Beach. Heat index values will surpass the 105 degree threshold.

Tonight lows will hall into the low 80s to upper 70s. So not comfortable or refreshing by any means. As we go into Monday through Wednesday. We will, continue to see the heat build over the next few days. There seems to be a decent shot at getting some showers and storms on Tuesday, as a cold front moves through the area.

After the frontal passage, Wednesday and Thursday look to be wonderful with abundant sunshine, and only a slight chance of showers or storms. The heat will be sticking around through the week, just not as hot as this weekend.