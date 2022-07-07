MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been a wet week across a large majority of the viewing area.

On average, 2-4″ of rain were reported widespread, but isolated areas saw both higher and lower totals. The rain on the Fourth of July along the Grand Strand was significant. There was extreme localized flooding and even a flash flood in North Myrtle Beach. North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach reported 5.3″ and 5.5″ of rain, respectively.

Florence saw the most rain throughout the Pee Dee with a whopping 4″. Other cities such as Marion, Hartsville, and Cheraw reported 1.25″, 2.8″, and 2″, respectively. Lumberton received the least amount of rain over the past seven days, only accumulating 0.5″.

As a result of all the rain, here is a look at the previous drought monitor and the new one.

Drought monitor valid 6/30-7/6

Updated drought monitor valid 7/7-7/14

There are now parts of coastal Horry County that are no longer in a drought, not surprisingly as those areas saw 3-5″ in a single day. Southern coastal Horry County and northern coastal Georgetown County have been upgraded from a moderate drought (level 2/5) to dry which is a level one. Nothing changed throughout the Pee Dee.

Along the border belt, the surface area of severe drought (level 3/5) has been dialed back. The conditions are still the same in Robeson County, but there are significant improvements in Bladen and Columbus counties. Whiteville is no longer in a severe drought and has been upgraded to moderate drought.

Thanks to the rain over the last week, North Myrtle Beach and Florence have caught up to normal yearly accumulation rainfall totals. Florence was behind normal by more than 4″ a week ago and now has closed the gap to nearly an inch behind. North Myrtle Beach is actually 0.14″ ahead of normal yearly totals.

Lumberton continues to fall more and more behind. Lumberton is currently more than six inches behind the normal yearly total. Typically, year-to-date, Lumberton should be around 20.63″; however, Lumberton is only at 14.53″. When looking at precipitation accumulation, the driest Lumberton has ever been was in 1911. During that year, accumulation totals until July 7 were only 13.35″.