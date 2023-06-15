MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warm, humid weather with isolated thunderstorms will continue today. Today will be partly sunny. The cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler this afternoon. High temperatures are normal in the mid to upper-80s. Calm weather tonight. The beaches will stay near 70 degrees and inland will be in the upper-60s.

We will dry out Friday with only a slight chance for a stray storm in the afternoon. Drier weather and more sunshine will allow us to heat up this weekend. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s along the coast to low 90s inland. Overall, a nice Saturday and Father’s Day.

An upper-level storm system will develop to our west on Monday, and this will draw tropical moisture into the Carolinas, leading to a good chance for rain to start next week.