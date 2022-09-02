Humidity will return, leading to the chance for showers over the weekend. Pleasant weather will continue today with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Humidity will increase today and for the weekend, leading to a chance for a shower or thunderstorm this weekend.

Rain chances will be hit-or-miss, so many places will stay dry. This typical late summer weather will continue through next week with high temperatures in the 80s, partly sunny skies, and a chance for a few thunderstorms each day.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 89-91 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 69-70 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny with a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.