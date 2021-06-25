Humidity and the chance for storms returns

Humidity returns today, and it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. A warm front will push through today, bringing back the humidity. Today will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will see a few showers through the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

This warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. It will warm up, with temperatures back to normal by Sunday with highs in the 80s to near 90. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. The storms will be hit or miss, so not every place will see rain. The chance for storms will go down on Sunday with only a few isolated storms possible.

The typical summertime weather will continue next week as we heat up even more.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and more humid. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-73 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.