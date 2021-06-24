Humidity is returning

Humidity returns tonight, and it will stay warm and humid through the weekend. A warm front will push through tonight, bringing back the humidity. We will also see an increase in clouds tonight, and a few showers late tonight. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. We will see scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. This warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. It will warm up, with temperatures back to normal by Sunday with highs in the 80s to near 90. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. The storms will be hit or miss, so not every place will see rain. This typical summertime weather will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and more humid with showers late. Lows 63 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s.