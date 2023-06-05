The humidity is coming back and so is the chance for showers. Tonight is still going to be comfortable, clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. High pressure will control our weather through Wednesday. As this area of high pressure moves off shore tomorrow, winds will turn to the south and the humidity will return. Wednesday will be warm and humid ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday night. This will give us a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in Thursday into Friday, then it will warm back up again for the weekend.

Tonight, Mainly clear and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, Partly sunny warm and more humid. High 88 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, Partly sunny warm and humid with chance of thunderstorm. High 88 inland, 84 beaches.