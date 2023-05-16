Humidity will return today, bringing back the chance for thunderstorms. Today will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. There will be a chance for a few thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight. The chance for storms will continue tomorrow as a cold front moves through in the afternoon. The front will slowly move to our south on Thursday, and a few showers could linger through the early morning hours. It will cool down and dry out Thursday afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the mid-70s.

It will start to warm back up on Friday, and Saturday will be warm and humid with highs back into the 80s. Another cold front will move through on Sunday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms. It should dry out Sunday night, and sunshine should return to start next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for evening thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with a few showers. Lows 67-69 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.