Humidity will return tomorrow, bringing back the chance for thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon. That chance for storm will continue tomorrow night, and then through Wednesday with a cold front. The front will move to our south on Thursday, and it will cool down and dry out. High temperatures will be in the 70s on Thursday. It will warm back up on Friday. Another cold front will move through late in the day on Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. It should dry out on Sunday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.