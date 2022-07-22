MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Friday started off wet for some people throughout the Pee Dee and along the border belt. After midnight, thunderstorms began firing up primarily in Dillon and Robeson counties on the east side of I-95. Training is a meteorological phenomenon in which thunderstorms continue to appear in the same area, and that is what happened. Storm after storm dropped inches of rain inland.

Some notable rainfall totals are in Fairmont, Proctorville, Marietta, Lake View, Marion, and Lumberton all of which saw 4.1″, 2.9″, 1.89″. 1.79″, 1.13″. and 0.85″, respectively. Storm activity for the remainder of the day will be isolated.

Hot and humid once again today, but it is not hot enough to spawn a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. High temperatures inland will range from 90-94 degrees, but it will still feel like 100-104 degrees. Cooler at the coast, temperatures are close to normal in the upper-80s, but it will still feel upwards of 102 degrees at times.

Isolated late afternoon showers and thunderstorms will trickle over into the evening time, but a relatively calm night after sunset. Mild once again, temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s with clouds sticking around.

All-in-all the weekend isn’t looking too bad. Still going to be hot and humid, but temperature-wise it will be pretty average. Upper-80s are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday for the beaches and low-90s inland. Stray thunderstorms are likely to pop up in the mid-afternoon/evening time, but won’t put a damper on the whole day.