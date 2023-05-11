Warmer and more humid weather will return by the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures near 60. High pressure offshore will continue to influence our weather tomorrow with partly sunny skies. It will be a little warmer with highs in the 80s. The area of high pressure will move away for the weekend, allowing humidity to return. Both days will see a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. With the warm, humid weather, there will be a chance for a thunderstorm either day. This weather will continue on Monday. By Tuesday a cold front will approach the Carolinas, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms that will continue into Wednesday. Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.