Idalia strengthened into a Hurricane overnight and is set to bring us heavy rain late Wednesday. Another warm, humid day today with scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures near 90. Idalia will head toward the Carolinas on Wednesday, with rain developing late in the day. The worst of the storm will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Heavy rain will be the main impact from this storm with 3-6 inches of rain possible. Tropical storm force winds are likely along the coast, and there will be a chance for tornadoes Wednesday night. The storm will quickly move away on Thursday, and cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week.

Today, partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a few storms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain developing, becoming heavy late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s.