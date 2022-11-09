MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover will be dense over the viewing area today. This is going to keep the UV index low and temperatures at normal in the mid to upper-60s. Rain is not expected at this time or into the overnight hours.

Mostly cloudy skies will persist tonight and it will be a tad bit warmer with the coast bottoming out in the upper-50s to near 60 degrees and the Pee Dee in the mid-50s.

Tropical Storm Nicole is still forecasted to make it to hurricane strength today before making landfall in Florida late tonight/early tomorrow. Nicole will eventually make it to the Carolinas tomorrow but will be a tropical depression as the center moves northeast, west side of I-95.

The main story in our viewing area is going to be rain, but neither flash flooding nor river flooding is expected. The first half of tomorrow will be dry with the midafternoon and evening bringing scattered showers. The best chance of rain is after sunset into the overnight hours. All of the rain looks to be gone by Friday afternoon.

For tomorrow, the Weather Prediction Center has our area at a marginal (level 1/4) risk of excessive rainfall. This means there is a 5% chance of observed rainfall totals exceeding flash flood guidance. For tomorrow, there would need to be 5-7″ of rain to produce flash flooding and no models are indicating anywhere near that much rain. The highest totals are roughly 2″ closer to the coast.

There is not an excessive rainfall outlook for Friday, but there is a severe outlook. The entire viewing area is in a level 2/5 for severe weather which is a “slight” risk. There is not a hail threat, and gusty winds are expected, but only isolated gusts of 40 mph or so. Quick, spinup tornadoes are going to be the reason for the severe weather.

With any landfalling tropical system the tornado risk is going to be highest on the right, front side of the system, which will be our viewing area if Nicole moves up through the Carolinas on the west side of I-95.

There is not a storm surge warning or watch in place for coastal Horry County, but there is a high surf advisory and a coastal flood warning. Coastal inundation up to 2′ is going to be possible along with some beach erosion primarily at high tide. Which is roughly 8 a.m. today and tomorrow.

NOAA

On the bright side, Friday afternoon is going to be the end of Nicole’s story and we dry out and cool down for the weekend.