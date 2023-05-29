MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For Memorial Day afternoon, a cloudy start with some light drizzle. There will be some sunshine and blue skies for portions of the day. Late in the afternoon and during the evening there is a chance for a couple of pop-up showers, but most of the day is dry and warm. High temperatures will climb a little more, into the mid to upper-70s.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and cool with temperatures still trending below normal in the mid-60s at the coast and low-60s inland.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Tuesday with the Pee Dee returning to the 80s. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day of Tuesday. Mostly dry Wednesday with all cities climbing back into the 80s by Thursday. A cold front will move into the area to start the weekend. Scattered storms return on Friday afternoon and linger throughout Saturday. The front should push off-shore Saturday and we’ll dry out for Sunday with sunshine returning and temps only cooling a few degrees.