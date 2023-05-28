The windy, wet weather will wind down this morning. An area of low pressure will slowly move on shore today, pushing the steady rain and strongest winds to our north. We will still see scattered showers this morning but the rain will gradually taper off throughout the day. It will stay mostly cloudy and there will be a few lingering showers, but the wind will be gone and it will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The low will slowly push further north, and we will see slowly improving weather. Monday looks nice with more sunshine and a chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Some spots will warm into the 80s on Tuesday, and that warmer weather will continue through the rest of next week. We’ll transition into a typical summer-time pattern this week, keeping low rain chances around through Friday. A cold front for next weekend will increase rain chances.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 68-72 inland, 72-73 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Memorial Day, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.