A good Tuesday morning my friends! Warm & humid weather with keep on today with isolated t-storms around for the region. High pressure offshore will keep typical summertime weather around through the rest of the week so you can remain weather aware most afternoons. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered to isolated t-storms each day. High temperatures will be close to normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

High pressure will strengthen over the weekend and into next week. This will lower rain chances, but increase temperatures a bit more. Highs over the weekend will be in the 90s, with mid-90s away from the coast. The hot and mainly dry weather will continue into next week and try to hold steady.

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid with isolated t-storms. Highs 93 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & muggy. Lows in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-90s.