MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Sunday everyone! Another chilly start to the day. Most areas have fallen into the 30s. A few areas, hanging on to the low 40s. As we go throughout the day, we will see those clouds increase, as well have a front approaching from the west.

Our Pee Dee and boarderbelt communities will see the clouds first, then they’ll filter into the Grand Strand this evening. Highs today will be pleasant as we top out near 60 area wide. Tonight a few showers are possible throughout the forecast area. The best chance will be in the Pee Dee and boarderbelt. As we get closer to the coast, rain chances will be very isolated. Lows tonight fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Monday through Thursday look to be fairly tranquil. We will see sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s this week. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s, to low to mid 40s area wide. We could see some frost development in the Pee Dee on Tuesday morning.

As we get later into the week, temperatures will start to warm into the 60s, as southerly flow develops ahead of our next cold front. That cold front should move through the area on Friday. That will be our next rain chance area wide. After the front pushes through, cooler weather returns for the weekend.