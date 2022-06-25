A good Saturday morning all and welcome to a gorgeous outlook as well!

Nice weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure to our north will stay in place through Saturday & Sunday, keeping winds out of the east, which will prevent temperatures from getting too hot. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures near 70 or just a touch below.

The weekend will also feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 80s and low to mid-90s. Monday will be a little warmer ahead of a cold front.

Some spots will consistently warm into the mid-90s on Monday. A cold front will move into the area on Monday and stall nearby through Wednesday. This will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, and temperatures will stay in the 80s. It should dry out by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 94 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs 93 inland, 86 beaches.