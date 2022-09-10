MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active day across our viewing area, though it does look like the worst is over for today. Several inches fell along the immediate coast. Over two inches were estimated for Myrtle and North Myrtle Beach, nearly four inches in Conway, and over five inches in Garden City.

Apart from the rain, there were also two tornado warnings and a couple of reports of waterspouts. Most of the activity was at the beaches, but there was still, on average, half an inch of rain throughout the Pee Dee.

Low temperatures for tonight will be above average in the low-mid-70s and the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms will still be prevalent.

Activity ramps up again tomorrow morning. The Weather Prediction Center has our whole area at a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. This means there is a 5% chance that rainfall totals will exceed 3-4 inches throughout the area. It is not likely, but those totals were observed along the coast today.

Heavy rainfall will be periodic throughout the day with some sunshine likely to break through a little bit, similar to today. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s widespread.

Rainfall continues for Monday, but it will not be as frequent as this weekend. Monday’s precipitation will follow the summertime pattern where activity is most likely in the mid-afternoon into the evening before the loss of daytime heating calms things down into the overnight hours.

A cold front moves through on Tuesday and this is forecasted to usher in lower temperatures and drier air. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper-60s widespread.