MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A heat advisory will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The heat index will be in the triple digits and is forecasted to range from 104-109 degrees even though the air temperatures will only be in the 90s.

It will be mostly sunny today so make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen. It will be another great beach and pool day, but make sure you have other ways to cool off in the heat.

Partly cloudy tonight with above-average temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.

Likely heat advisories are going to be issued for the next couple of days including the Fourth of July. Temperatures will be persistent near 90 degrees at the coast and mid to upper-90s inland. Rain coverage is forecasted between 30-40% of the area throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday. The rain is going to be diurnally driven. In other words, the source of thunderstorms will be driven by the heat of the day and the sea breeze front. Therefore the highest rain chances will be falling in the afternoon and early evening.

For Monday and the Fourth of July, rain chances are scattered, but more widely scattered activity is forecasted for Thursday and Friday.