Good Saturday morning, my friends, albeit a damper one for many of you. It will stay mostly cloudy this weekend with on-and-off showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible, especially on Saturday. Most spots will see around an inch of rain, but some spots could see more than two inches of rain. This could result in isolated flash flooding during the afternoon, so be mindful on your travels.

The rain will start to clear next week, but it will take a couple of days. Scattered thunderstorms will continue on Monday, then a few hit-or-miss storms on Tuesday.

Drier weather will move in for the middle of the week. Rain chances may return by the end of next week, but temperatures will stay near normal in the near future.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms around. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Lingering showers with limited clearing. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms. Highs in the mid-80s.