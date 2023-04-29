MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rain will begin around 10 p.m. tonight. The rain will be widespread and there are going to be periods of thunderstorms and heavy downpours. The rain will break by 6 a.m. and then scattered storms will appear once again tomorrow afternoon.

A warm front lifting through the area tonight will be the source of the rain overnight. Temperatures will be mild and above average in the mid to upper-60s.

High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-70s. There will be dry periods throughout the day tomorrow but the afternoon time will see scattered storms some of which could be severe. There is a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow in our South Carolina counties, but along the border belt, in Scotland and Robeson counties, there is a slight risk of severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5.

The Storm Prediction Center issued an outlook that highlights all severe hazards will be possible, damaging wind gusts, hail, and some tornadoes. The border belt is under a 5% risk for all hazards.

The cold front moves through tomorrow evening and that will bring clear skies and cooler temperatures for Sunday night and Monday. Most of the workweek will be very sunny and cooler.